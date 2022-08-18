Railriders Shut Out

ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were shut out 6-0 by the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Wednesday. The Saints notched two three-run frames to even the series with the RailRiders.

The Saints tallied their first three of their runs in a nine-batter second inning against SWB starter Clarke Schmidt. Caleb Hamilton was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a double by Chris Williams. Andrew Bechtold drove in both with a single and scored on infield single by Jermaine Palacios.

St. Paul added three runs on two hits and an error in the home half of the seventh inning. John Andreoli singled in a pair to cap the scoring a 6-0.

One night after rallying from a 9-0 deficit for a 10-9 victory, the RailRiders were limited to four hits and three walks by five Saints pitchers.

Schmidt (2-1) took the loss after allowing the first three runs over 4.2 innings, striking out seven and walking one. Evan Sisk (2-0) picked up the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Game three of the set is slated for Thursday at 7:07 CT. Sean Boyle makes his second Triple-A start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season and is opposed by St. Paul's Louis Varland.

