Game Information: Iowa Cubs (51-62) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-56)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #112 / Home #54: Iowa Cubs (51-62) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-56)

PROBABLES: RHP Javier Assad (0-2, 3.52) vs. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (5-4, 4.39)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Hoy Park and Travis Swaggerty each recorded three-hit performances while falling a triple short of the cycle, and the Indians peppered seven extra-base hits as part of a 15-hit attack en route to a 10-5 triumph over the I-Cubs yesterday. Indianapolis led wire-to-wire and scored in each of its first seven innings. In the opening frame, Brendt Citta reached on an infield single deep in the hole between first and second base to drive in two runs. The Indians pushed their lead to 3-0 in the second on a two-out RBI double by Park. After David Bote put Iowa on the scoreboard with a run-scoring single in the third, doubles by Cal Mitchell and Citta in the home half extended the lead back to three. Indy's scoring barrage continued in the middle innings, on a single by Swaggerty in the fourth and a run-scoring fielder's choice and sacrifice fly in the fifth. The Indians then played long ball in the sixth and seventh, with Swaggerty and Park ripping solo home runs to push Indy to double digits in the run column for an eighth time this season.

VICTORY LIVES HERE: The Indians recorded their 1,000th win (regular season and postseason combined) at Victory Field since the ballpark opened on July 11, 1996 yesterday with a 10-5 win over Iowa. At the corner of West and Maryland, the Indians are 988-808 at home in the regular season and 12-12 in postseason games.

TRAVIS TAGS ONE: Travis Swaggerty went 3-for-4 and was one of two Indians batters to finish yesterday a triple shy of the cycle in a 10-5 win over Iowa. The outfielder doubled in the first, drove in one run with a single in the fourth and launched a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. His solo home run was his first longball since July 6 vs. the I-Cubs, and against Iowa this season he is hitting .244 (11-for-45) with two doubles, two triples and two home runs. Among Indians batters, Swaggerty has the most triples this season and is tied for second in the league with seven, four of which have come at Victory Field.

PARK PLATES THREE: Hoy Park went 3-for-3 and joined Travis Swaggerty in finishing the game a triple shy of the cycle. It was his first three-hit game since Park notched three hits in back-to-back games from June 11-12. The leadoff hitter singled in the bottom of the first to lead off the game, doubled to drive in one in the second and launched a solo homer in the seventh. He also added on with three RBI and three runs scored. Prior to last night's performance, Park had went 2-for-34 against Iowa this season with no extra-base hits. Park has been hot during the month of August, hitting .326 (14-for-43) with five extra-base hits, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in 12 games.

CAL IT A BAKER'S DOZEN: Cal Mitchell doubled in the third inning and added a seventh-inning single to extend his hitting streak to a team-, career- and league-high 13 games since July 7. The streak, which is his second career 13-gamer (also: April14-27, 2018 with Single-A West Virginia), leads all International League active streaks, two more than Syracuse's Nick Plummer (11). It bested Kevin Newman's team-high 12-game streak this season and is five games shy of the longest streak in the IL this season (Rochester's Josh Palacios, 18 games). In that time, Mitchell is hitting .327 (16-for-49) with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs scored. The outfielder has now hit safely in 43 of 53 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .323 average (64-for-198), 38 RBI and .873 OPS.

GO DIEGO GO: Diego Castillo singled last night to extend his hitting streak to seven games since Aug. 11 (1). During that span, he is hitting .379 (11-for-29) with three RBI, four runs scored and a .952 OPS. The hitting streak is Castillo's longest of the season between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, with his last seven-plus game hitting streak coming from Aug. 3-10, 2021 with Double-A Altoona (8 games). In 15 games with Indianapolis since being optioned by Pittsburgh, he has hit safely in 12 games with a .300 average (18-for-60) and .787 OPS.

TODAY: The Indians will look to take a lead in the six-game series vs. Iowa today at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians and I-Cubs have faced off 13 times already this season, with Indianapolis holding the advantage 9-5. The two teams faced off from July 4-10 at Victory Field, with Indianapolis winning the series 4-2, including a 5-4 walk-off win on the Fourth of July. Since 1988, the Indians lead the series, 111-83 with a 60-37 record in Indianapolis. Tonight, Jerad Eickhoff will take the mound for his 22nd appearance (14th start) with Indy this season. Two outings (one start) have come against Iowa, and in his last start against the I-Cubs on July 6, he tossed 7.0 one-run innings with a season-high tying seven strikeouts. Countering for Iowa will be Javier Assad, who is 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA (3er/7.1ip) and five strikeouts against Indianapolis this season.

THIS DAY IN 2019: Facing a five-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth vs. Lehigh Valley, free bases were key to a comeback win for the Indians. The inning opened when Christian Kelley struck out looking, but was followed by four consecutive walks to keep the bases loaded for Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was 0-for-4 on the day. A wild pitch scored Hunter Owen to bring the Indians within three runs, and then came a 2-2 slider down and in. Hayes crushed a fly ball into the left field lawn to even the game at 7-7. Kelley then went on to hit a walk-off single in the 10th as the Indians won, 8-7, in one of the biggest comeback victories in Indians history.

