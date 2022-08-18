Redbirds to Give away Albert Pujols Red Chair Replica

MEMPHIS, TN - In honor of the final season for Albert Pujols, the Memphis Redbirds salute the former Redbird and future Hall-of-Famer by giving away 1,500 replicas of the "Red Chair" on Saturday, September 10th presented by Miller Lite.

Before he became a three-time National League MVP and two-time World Champion, the legend of Albert Pujols started in Memphis. On September 15, 2000, a 20-year-old Pujols - a late season promotion from Class A - hit a walk-off home run in the 13th inning of the Pacific Coast League championship game, sealing the Redbirds' first PCL title in AutoZone Park's inaugural season. The homerun snuck just inside the right field foul pole and hit a chair, which later was memorialized in Cardinals red. Today, in a post-renovated AutoZone Park, the now iconic "Red Chair" stands alone in right field.

The first 1,500 Redbirds' fans on Saturday, September 10, will receive their very own "Red Chair" as a tribute to where it all started. Gates will open at 2:05pm CDT for a 3:05pm CDT first pitch when the Redbirds take on the Norfolk Tides.

