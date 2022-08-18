Bounce Back Performance, Saints Toss Four-Hit Shutout of RailRiders in 6-0 Victory

August 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - A night after giving up 10 unanswered runs, Jordan Balazovic set the tone on Wednesday night. Five pitchers combined to throw a four-hit shutout of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a 6-0 victory in front of 5,627 at CHS Field.

Balazovic, who tossed 4.0 solid innings in his last start, came out of the gate on fire on Wednesday striking out the first two hitters he faced.

In the second, Balazovic got into a two-out jam when he loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit by pitch, but retired Tyler Wade on a groundout to end the inning.

The Saints offense got the pitching staff all the runs they would need in the second. Caleb Hamilton led off by being hit by a pitch. Chris Williams followed with a double putting runners at second and third. Andrew Bechtold made it 2-0 with a two-run single to left-center. John Andreoli then doubled, putting runners at second and third, and Nash Knight walked loading the bases. With two outs, Jermaine Palacios singled off the leg of pitcher Clarke Schmidt that knocked home Bechtold increasing the lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Balazovic retired the last five men he faced as he went 4.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out four.

Evan Sisk came out of the bullpen and retired the first five men he faced, giving the Saints 10-straight RailRiders retired, before a two-out walk in the sixth, the last batter Sisk faced. Juan Minaya came on in relief and got Phil Evans to ground out to end the inning. Sisk went 1.2 hitless, shutout innings of relief. Minaya would go 0.2 innings of relief allowing a hit.

The Saints doubled their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Wallner led off with a triple to left-center. With one out, back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Catcher's interference forced in a run to make it 4-0. John Andreoli then banged a two-run single to center giving the Saints a 6-0 lead.

Michael Feliz worked 1.2 perfect innings of relief and Drew Strotman finished off the shutout with a perfect ninth inning.

It's the third shutout in the last five wins for the Saints, after they hadn't thrown a shutout in their first 102 games.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 0.00) to the mound against RailRiders RHP Sean Boyle (0-1, 16.20). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.