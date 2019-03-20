Thunder Weekly, March 20th

Wichita, KS - Wichita finished a five-game road trip this past weekend. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, March 15th

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-2 L recap

Sunday, March 17th

Wichita at Allen, 6-5 L (OT) recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Saturday, March 23rd

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-TMNT Night.

Sunday, March 24th

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Team Photo Giveaway.

WICHITA

HOME: 14-12-2-1

AWAY: 10-17-5-2

OVERALL: 24-29-7-3

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 0-1-1-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 58 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Steven Iacobellis, 20

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 40

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 60

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, +5

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 176

LAST WEEK - Wichita closed a five-game road trip with two games this past weekend. On Friday, the Thunder headed to Kansas City to face the Mavericks for the final time this season. The Thunder got on the board first as Jason Salvaggio found the net early in the contest. Kansas City rattled off the next three and led 3-1 heading into the third. Stefan Fournier cut the lead to one in the final frame, but Wichita couldn't find the equalizer. On Sunday, the Thunder headed to Allen to face the Americans. The game went back-and-forth in the first period. Allen took a 5-3 lead in the second with back-to-back goals. Wichita tied it with two late power play tallies and forced overtime. Josh Atkinson won the game early in the extra session for the Americans, 6-5.

FIRST TIME - Calder Brooks recorded his first goal as a pro on Sunday. He finished with a goal and an assist in the game. The rookie forward from Emerald City, Saskatchewan attended Saint Mary's (USport), the same school that former Thunder players Jamie Doornbosch and Gerrad Grant attended.

FOUR SQUARE - Jason Salvaggio has been on a tear as of late. The rookie forward from the University of New Hampshire has goals in four-straight games and five of his last seven. He has six points (5g, 1a) in nine games since joining the Thunder from the Maine Mariners.

TWO TIMES - Ian Edmondson got into the scoring act over the weekend and recorded his first points as a pro. He had a pair of assists against Allen on Sunday afternoon and was a +2.

HELPING HAND - Nolan De Jong has been logging a lot of minutes since coming over from Utah and set a new season high for assists in a game on Sunday. He netted four against Allen, giving him five points in five games in a Thunder uniform. Overall, he has 25 points (2g, 23a) in 42 games this season.

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita finishes the season with seven of its last nine games at home. The Thunder are 14-12-2-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena this season.

PLAYOFF HOPES - Wichita's playoff hopes took a hit last Friday night against Kansas City. The Thunder are currently in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 58 points. Rapid City is fifth with 62 points while Kansas City is fourth with 69 points. The Mavericks lost last night, but do play Thursday night at Greenville. Kansas City's magic number to eliminate both Wichita and Rapid City is seven points. The Mavericks play nine of their final 10 games on the road, including two four-in-fives.

400 - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is four wins away from reaching 400 in his ECHL career. He would be one of just five coaches to reach that mark in ECHL history.

THUNDERBOLTS... Ralph Cuddemi is tied for fourth with 11 power play goals... Steven Iacobellis is fourth in power play points (25) and first in rookie assists (40)...Keoni Texeira is first in power play assists (25) and tied for first in power play points (27)...Wichita is 15-4-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-8-7-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita returns home on Saturday night to begin a two-game series against Tulsa.

