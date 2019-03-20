Walleye Add Forward

March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye have added Canisius College forward Felix Chamberland on an Amateur Tryout Agreement.

Chamberland joins the Walleye after completing his college career at Canisius with 10 points (5G, 5A) over 22 games this season. In four seasons, the 25-year-old appeared in 136 games, scoring 27 goals while producing 41 assists and adding in 82 penalty minutes. His best season came during the 2016-17 season when he picked up 24 points (10, 14A). That year the Golden Griffins won the AHA regular season title.

Prior to his colligate days, the Levis, Quebec native spent a pair of junior seasons in the CCHL with Pembroke. In 109 games played for the Lumber Kings, Chamberland averaged over a point per game scoring 75 goals while adding in 89 assists with 94 penalty minutes.

Your Toledo Walleye play their first of three games in Cincinnati on Thursday before returning to the Huntington Center to face the Brampton Beast on Friday night. The final meeting of the regular season for the Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets is on Sunday in Toledo. For tickets go to www.toledowalleye.com or call 419-725-9255.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.