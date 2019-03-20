Melanson Recalled to Hartford
March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Forward Drew Melanson was recalled to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday afternoon. It's his third call up of the season. Melanson was reassigned to Maine last week and was a big part of Sunday afternoon's memorable shootout victory over Newfoundland.
The Paramus, NJ native played nine games for Hartford last season after turning pro, but started this season in Maine. He was initially recalled on December 21st for what was a three game assignment. He was recalled again on February 14th, and got into six games, recording his first AHL goal on Friday, March 8th in a 3-2 Hartford win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Last Monday he was reassigned to the Mariners. This past Sunday afternoon, Melanson registered two goals to help Maine earn a 5-4 shootout win against the first place Newfoundland Growlers.
Melanson played his college hockey at RPI and Boston University. He signed with the Wolf Pack last March.
The Mariners also announced the release of defenseman Sean Campbell and goaltender Domenic Graham on Tuesday.
The Mariners will visit Worcester on Friday at 7:05 before hosting Manchester at 3:00 PM on Sunday. It's Country Night presented by 99.9 The Wolf. The first 500 fans will get a bandanna and concert giveaways will be held during the game including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Old Dominion. Tickets to can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.
