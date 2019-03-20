Power Play Leads K-Wings Past Komets, 4-3

Fort Wayne, IN. - Two power play goals paced the offense as Kalamazoo topped the Fort Wayne Komets 4-3 Wednesday night.

Tanner Sorenson netted a pair of assists for his team leading 18th multi-point game. Kalamazoo moved within one point of Fort Wayne who holds third place in the Central Division.

The first period featured a flurry of goals in a short span as the K-Wings and Komets combined for three goals in 1:19 early in the frame. Chris Collins netted his 28th goal of the season just 3:19 into the game tipping a shot from Tanner Sorenson past Eric Levine to open the scoring. Collins got caught with a stick up high in front of the net, drawing a penalty and putting the K-Wings on the power play after the goal. It took the K-Wings only 0:15 seconds to capitalized as Brendan Bradley collected the rebound and put it into the open net, giving the K-Wings a 2-0 lead. Just over a minute later the Komets got on the board with a rebound goal of their own. Kyle Hope netted his second goal of the season, cutting the lead to 2-1. Midway through the period Kyle Blaney pushed the lead back to two goals. Curling behind the net, Blaney out waited Levine, tucking the puck inside the near post to put the K-Wings up 3-1.

In the middle frame the K-Wings pushed the lead to three goals before the Komets netted back-to-back goals to make it a one-goal game after the second. Michael Neal netted his sixth of the season on the power play to put Kalamazoo up 4-1 just over seven minutes into the frame. After that the Komets stormed back getting goals from Brady Shaw and Mason Baptista in the period to cut the lead to 4-3 after forty minutes of play.

Kalamazoo held the Komets off the board in the third period closing out the 4-3 victory. Matiss Kivlenieks finished the night with 25 saves on 28 shots, notching his fourth victory in the last five starts, while Eric Levine stopped 27 of 31 shots faced in the defeat. The K-Wing power play finished the night two-for-five.

Kalamazoo (33-27-2-2) moves within one point of the Komets for third place in the Central Division. The K-Wings wrap up the home portion of the regular season on Saturday night as they host the Wheeling Nailers on Fan Appreciation Night.

