Growlers Snap Five-Game Losing Streak with 5-1 Win over Monarchs

March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs fell behind in the first minute of the game and could not battle back against the Newfoundland Growlers in a 5-1 loss, Wednesday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (33-27-2-2) and the Newfoundland Growlers (40-19-4-2) faced each other for the first time since November, where the Growlers remained undefeated against the Monarchs with a 5-1 win.

The Growlers struck first at :59 of the first period when Brady Ferguson scored his 26th goal of the season. Adam Pardy skated the puck down from the neutral zone, and sent a pass to Ferguson at the left hash marks where he sent a wrist shot over the blocker of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-0.

Newfoundland added a second at 9:11 of the first period when James Melindy scored his fourth of the season. Melindy received a pass from Ferguson as the trailer on the rush and fired a wrister, which found its way into the net, past the blocker of Williams, making the score, 2-0.

The Monarchs got on the board at 9:35 of the first period when Matheson Iacopelli scored his sixth goal of the season. Iacopelli carried the puck to the low circle and sent a snap shot that found the top corner, over Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig, to make the score, 2-1.

The Growlers scored again at 10:03 of the second period when Matt Bradley scored his 15th of the season. Josh Kestner skated the puck into the offensive zone and sent a pass to Bradley, who was stationed at the bottom of the right circle, Bradley wristed the puck over the blocker of Williams, to make the score, 3-1.

Newfoundland extended their lead at 13:28 of the second period when Todd Skirving scored his third of the season on the power play. Ferguson found the puck at the top of the left circle and sent a shot towards goal, where Skirving tipped the puck between the pads of Williams, making the score, 4-1.

The Growlers ended the scoring when Giorgio Estephan scored his 19th of the season with an empty-net goal, making the final score, 5-1.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, March 23 at 6 p.m., when they take on the Worcester Railers at SNHU Arena. To sign up for Pay As We Play playoff tickets or group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.