Brooks Signed to SPC

March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Calder Brooks has been released from his ATO and signed to a standard player contract.

Brooks, 24, scored his first goal as a pro on Sunday afternoon at Allen and also recorded an assist. A native of Emerald Park, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot, 192-pound forward recently completed a four-year career at Saint Mary's University (USport) where he collected 77 points (25g, 52a) in 105 career games for the Huskies.

The rookie forward played four years in the Western Hockey League for Calgary, Prince Albert and Spokane. He also appeared in three games for the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

He finished his junior career with 124 points (48g, 76a) in 194 games. His best season was in 2014-15 with the Spokane Chiefs where he tallied 56 points (22g, 34a) in 50 games.

Wichita returns home on Saturday night to begin a two-game series against Tulsa.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.