South Carolina Signs Forward Stephane Legault

March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of forward Stephane Legault Wednesday. Legault recently finished his final season at the University of Alberta, where he totaled 15 points on five goals and 10 assists in 18 games.

The 26-year-old served as an alternate captain with the Golden Bears during 2018-19 and finished his collegiate career after playing a total of 125 games where he accounted for 119 points (30 goals, 89 assists). Legault reached the 30-point mark twice while with Alberta, posting six goals and 24 assists during the 2015-16 season as well as eight goals and 22 assists in the 2017-18 year. In addition, Legault had 13 points in 19 playoff games on seven goals and six assists.

The Golden Bears saw great success during Legault's career, winning the University Cup (USports National Championship) in 2015 and 2018. Legault was named Most Valuable Player during the 2018 University Cup Tournament. Alberta also made it to the finals in the University Cup this season and finished as the runner up. The school captured the Canada West conference title in four of Legault's five seasons with the team in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Individually, Legault was named to the Canada West All-Rookie Team after the 2014-15 season and claimed the award for the most outstanding freshman in the Canada West conference.

Prior to attending school, Legault spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Edmonton Oil Kings and won the WHL Championship in 2012. The Edmonton, Alberta native posted a total of 108 points in 186 games on 35 goals and 73 assists as well as a +43 rating. Legault also excelled in the WHL postseason, scoring 36 points in 42 playoff games during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound attacker is expected to join the Stingrays in advance of the team's next game on Friday night against the Kansas City Mavericks and is expected to wear No. 21.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on March 15 to take on the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

Single-game tickets for all games during the 2018-19 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Groups of 10 or more feature discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information, call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.