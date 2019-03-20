Cyclones Clinch Division Title

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones became the second team to clinch a division title, as they defended their home ice with a 4-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Michael Phillips netted the lone goal of the night for Wheeling, which came shorthanded in the middle frame.

One goal was scored in the opening stanza, and it went to the home side. Alex Wideman wrapped a puck around on the right side, but was closed off by Matt O'Connor. However, Wideman was able to grab the rebound and sweep it across the crease, where Jesse Schultz tapped it home.

Both teams lit the lamp in the second period, with the Cyclones striking on the power play, before Wheeling responded with a shorthanded marker. The Nailers nearly got the successful kill, but with two seconds left on the minor, Kurt Gosselin swatted in the rebound of Eric Knodel's shot from the point. Wheeling's answer came 34 seconds later, when Zac Lynch got robbed on a breakaway, but Michael Phillips was there to deposit the loose change for the team's 19th shorthanded goal of the season.

Cincinnati got a lucky bounce to extend its lead in the third, as Gosselin banked a pass off a Nailer skate and into the twine. Myles Powell added an empty netter to put the wraps on a 4-1 final.

Ty Rimmer secured the win in goal for the Cyclones, making 20 saves on 21 shots. Matt O'Connor suffered the defeat, despite stopping 30 of the 33 shots he faced.

