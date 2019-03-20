Atlanta Signs Two College Players

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward Brady Fleurent and defenseman Tyler Andrews.

Fleurent, 24, just ended his high-scoring, prestigious career at the University of New England. The Biddeford, ME native tallied 48 points (13g, 35a) in 30 games this season for the Nor-easters which was tied for second overall in all of the NCAA's Division III. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward was named CCC Player of the Year three times in four years, was the statistical champion of DIII in 2017-18 with 51 points (16g, 35a) in 27 games and 2016-17 with 53 points (18g, 35a) in 26 games, as well as a finalist for the Sid Watson Award in 2016-17 which is given to the Division III Player of the Year. In total, Fleurent amassed 181 points (60g, 121a) in 110 career games at New England and served as Team Captain for his final two campaigns.

Andrews, 24, starts his pro career after spending the last four years at St. Norbert College. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defender was a member of the 2017-18 DIII National Championship team with the Green Knights. The Anchorage, AK native earned 36 points (7g, 29a) In 107 career games for St. Norbert and played two seasons under former Gladiators head coach and player, Andy Brandt.

