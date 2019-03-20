Defenseman Sam Becker Signs with Royals

March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have signed defenseman Sam Becker to an ECHL contract, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday. The 24-year-old native of Roseville, MN scored one goal and eight points at the University of Maine this season and played in all 36 games. He is the third 2019 NCAA product to sign with Reading this season, joining Corey Mackin and Jimmy Mazza.

The 6-foot, 186-lb. blue liner scored his first NCAA goal this season vs. Merrimack in February. In his first three collegiate campaigns, Becker skated in 66 games and recorded nine assists. For his NCAA career, Becker tallied one goal, 17 points and 38 PIM in 102 games.

Prior to enrolling at Maine, Becker topped the Minnesota Magicians (NAHL) with 40 assists and 48 points in 55 games during the 2014-15 campaign. He played two seasons in the NAHL and split 2013-14 with Wenatchee and Minnesota. The Roseville, MN native skated two seasons for the Hill-Murray School (2012-14) and made the Minnesota high school boys hockey tournament final twice.

Notable Maine Black Bears to play for the Royals include Steven Swavely and Martin Ouellette.

Next Home Games

Fri., Mar. 22: $1 Beer Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland, pres. by Deibler Dental - $1 Draft Beer

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Sat., Mar. 23 The Anthony Myers Movement Night and American Cancer Society Night: 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

- 3rd Night honoring the American Cancer Society with specialty jerseys

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Sun., Mar. 24 Scout Night: 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester

- Scout Night at the Royals

- Pregame Scout activities 1:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.