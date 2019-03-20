Growlers Earn 40th Win, Defeat Monarchs 5-1

March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers hit the 40 win plateau with a 5-1 decision over the Manchester Monarchs Wednesday evening at the SNHU Arena.

The Growlers landed on the score board first as Brady Ferguson scored on the Growlers first shot of the game with a rocket that beat the Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, over the blocker side just 59 seconds into the game.

James Melindy added a goal 9 minutes later to give the Growlers an early 2-0 lead, the goal would later stand as the game winner. The Growlers 2-0 lead lasted only 30 seconds as the Monarchs forward, Matheson Iacopelli snuck a puck behind Michael Garteig to cut the Growlers lead in half to end the first period.

The lone first-period goal is all that the Monarchs could produce as Growlers goaltender, Michael Garteig stood tall for the remainder of the game to finish with 27 saves.

The Growlers added goals from Matt Bradley, Todd Skirving and an empty netter from Giorgio Estephan to secure their 40th victory of the season.

Quick Hits

Brady Ferguson had a three-point night, his second consecutive three-point game.

Josh Kestner is on a seven-game point streak

The three stars were 3 - G. Johnston (NFL), 2 - M. Garteig (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their six-game road trip Friday in Reading versus the Royals, puck drop is 8:30 NST. Catch all the action with play-by-play broadcaster Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.