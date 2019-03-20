Americans Weekly
March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, play back to back home games this weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. Last week the Americans went 1-1 losing to Tulsa on Tuesday night, but pulling off a thrilling 6-5 overtime win against the Wichita Thunder last Sunday.
Overall Record: 23-37-4-2
Last Week: 1-1-0
This Week:
3/22 vs. Utah 7:05 pm
3/23 vs. Utah 7:05 pm
Americans Notes:
- Zach Pochiro leads the ECHL with 34 goals.
- Adam Miller is tied for the league lead with 3 SO Winning Goals.
- CJ Motte is third in the ECHL with 1,234 saves.
- Allen leads the league averaging 21.24 Penalty Minutes per-game.
- Allen is 14-7-4-1 when scoring first.
- Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 13 Power Play Goals.
