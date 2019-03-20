Americans Weekly

March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, play back to back home games this weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. Last week the Americans went 1-1 losing to Tulsa on Tuesday night, but pulling off a thrilling 6-5 overtime win against the Wichita Thunder last Sunday.

Overall Record: 23-37-4-2

Last Week: 1-1-0

This Week:

3/22 vs. Utah 7:05 pm

3/23 vs. Utah 7:05 pm

Americans Notes:

- Zach Pochiro leads the ECHL with 34 goals.

- Adam Miller is tied for the league lead with 3 SO Winning Goals.

- CJ Motte is third in the ECHL with 1,234 saves.

- Allen leads the league averaging 21.24 Penalty Minutes per-game.

- Allen is 14-7-4-1 when scoring first.

- Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 13 Power Play Goals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.