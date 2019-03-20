ECHL Transactions - March 20
March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 20, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Florida:
Jay Dickman, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Derek Petti, F
Jacksonville:
Taylor Best, F
Kalamazoo:
Trevor Boyd, F
Utah:
Eric Freschi, F
Worcester:
Charley Michalowski, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add John Edwardh, F assigned by Binghamton
Atlanta:
Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Andrews, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Kyle Platzer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
Fort Wayne:
Add Luke Richardson, G added as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Hayden Shaw, D signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Francois Brassard, G signed contract, added to active roster
Manchester:
Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Mayea, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Reading:
Add Sam Becker, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Branden Komm, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
South Carolina:
Add Stephane Legault, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Pat Megannety, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Gaul, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
Toledo:
Add Felix Chamberland, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Ryan Galt, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Calder Brooks, F signed contract, released from ATO
Worcester:
Add Drew Callin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Drew Callin, F placed on reserve
