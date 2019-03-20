ECHL Transactions - March 20

March 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 20, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Florida:

Jay Dickman, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Derek Petti, F

Jacksonville:

Taylor Best, F

Kalamazoo:

Trevor Boyd, F

Utah:

Eric Freschi, F

Worcester:

Charley Michalowski, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add John Edwardh, F assigned by Binghamton

Atlanta:

Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Andrews, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Kyle Platzer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

Fort Wayne:

Add Luke Richardson, G added as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Hayden Shaw, D signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Francois Brassard, G signed contract, added to active roster

Manchester:

Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Mayea, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Reading:

Add Sam Becker, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Branden Komm, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

South Carolina:

Add Stephane Legault, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Pat Megannety, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Gaul, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

Toledo:

Add Felix Chamberland, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Ryan Galt, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Calder Brooks, F signed contract, released from ATO

Worcester:

Add Drew Callin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Drew Callin, F placed on reserve

