Thunder Suffer Overtime Loss in Southern Finale

February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





DULUTH, GA - The Adirondack Thunder closed out their southern swing with a 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday night. Eamon McAdam made 46 saves as the Thunder settle for four of a possible six points on the trip.

Adirondack had a flurry of chances as they went to the powerplay at 10:37 of the first period but came up empty in the goal column. But they did light the lamp at 16:44 thanks to Matt Salhany. After Casey Pierro-Zabotel found John Edwardh in the slot, Edwardh knuckled a pass to Salhany, sliding it past Gladiators' goaltender Callum Booth for his 18th of the season.

Atlanta strung together a pair of goals in the first 6:34 of the second period. Anthony Collins locked up his third of the season at 3:54 followed by a powerplay goal by Thomas Frazee, the only of his two goals that actually crossed the goal line.

Nikita Popugaev provided the equalizer a little over two minutes later with his ninth of the season on a wrist shot. Ryan Walker and Brett Beauvais earned the assists at 8:57.

At 11:19, Frazee took a shot from the far circle that hit both posts and never went into the net. The play was called a goal on the ice and upheld after a lengthy review by referee Scott McClement. The "goal" put the Glads ahead 3-2.

Atlanta added another tally later in the second as Samuel Asselin wristed a shot off of the post and actually into the net for his 22nd of the season to make it 4-2.

Just 30 seconds into the third period Ludvig Larsson found himself on a 2-on-1 in the offensive zone and beat Booth for his third of the season. The goal was unassisted.

Ryan Walker, who scored twice on Saturday in Jacksonville, tied the game at 6:13 thanks to setup from Ara Nazarian and Michael Sdao. The Thunder killed off a penalty in the closing minutes of the third to force overtime.

It took just 32 seconds for overtime to be decided as Asselin scored a breakaway goal for his second of the game and 23rd of the season to seal the 5-4 win for the Gladiators.

The overtime loss marks the eighth this season for the Thunder and the second in their last three games.

Adirondack was outshot 51-43 and went 0-for-3 on their powerplay attempts. The Thunder penalty kill surrendered just one goal on the three opportunities.

Up Next

The Thunder return home to face the Brampton Beast on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.