Mavs Hire Jeff Volkman as Interim Assistant Coach

February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that Jeff Volkman has been named the team's Interim Assistant Coach. Volkman, 50, has been the Head Coach of the University of North Carolina men's hockey team since the 2014-15 season. He is a native of Oakdale, Minnesota.

"We're incredibly excited to have Jeff join our staff on such short notice," Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz said, "He has worked with some very distinguished hockey minds like (Carolina Hurricanes Assistant Coach) Jeff Daniels. His knowledge and work ethic will be a welcomed addition to our dressing room."

The Mavericks next game is Wednesday against the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. Faceoff is 8:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.