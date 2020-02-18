Late Goal Hands Fort Wayne Win on Education Day
February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Hosting their third annual Education Day Game, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets in a crucial Central Division game. Taking a 2-0 lead into the locker room after the first period only to see both teams score a combined four goals in the third period, seeing Indy fall 5-4 on Tuesday morning.
Ryan Van Stralen handed Indy the 1-0 lead with three minutes remaining in the period after he walked out from the sideboards and beat Kehler. Bobby MacIntyre doubled the Indy lead with a minute left in the period, putting home a back-door pass from Derian Plouffe.
After continued pressure on the power play, the Fort Wayne's Brady Shaw cut the Fuel lead in half, firing a puck through a screened Dan Bakala. Immediately tying the game Shawn Szydlowski got loose at the Fuel goal line and beat Bakala with a wrist shot. Capitalizing on a loose puck in the Indy defensive zone, AJ Jenks fed an open Drake Rymsha who beat Bakala with a one-timed shot and sent the Komets into the locker room leading 3-2.
Tying the game six minutes into the final period, Alex Krushelnyski made a cross-ice pass to Ryan Van Stralen, who beat Kehler with a one-timer. Taking the lead late in the period, Gabriel Verpaelst threw a puck on net that would deflect off of an Indy defenseman past Dan Bakala.
Scoring his third goal of the day, Ryan Van Stralen jumped on a loose puck in front of the Komets net and tied the game 4-4. Anthony Petruzzelli would hand the Komets the 5-4 lead late in the third, deflecting a wrist shot from Olivier Galipeau.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2020
- Weis Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Weis Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Late Goal Hands Fort Wayne Win on Education Day - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Honoring Hockey Heritage for Name the Team Night; Will Become Wichita Wind - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa's Williams Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Alec Marsh - South Carolina Stingrays
- Devin Williams Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Third Time - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.