Late Goal Hands Fort Wayne Win on Education Day

February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Hosting their third annual Education Day Game, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets in a crucial Central Division game. Taking a 2-0 lead into the locker room after the first period only to see both teams score a combined four goals in the third period, seeing Indy fall 5-4 on Tuesday morning.

Ryan Van Stralen handed Indy the 1-0 lead with three minutes remaining in the period after he walked out from the sideboards and beat Kehler. Bobby MacIntyre doubled the Indy lead with a minute left in the period, putting home a back-door pass from Derian Plouffe.

After continued pressure on the power play, the Fort Wayne's Brady Shaw cut the Fuel lead in half, firing a puck through a screened Dan Bakala. Immediately tying the game Shawn Szydlowski got loose at the Fuel goal line and beat Bakala with a wrist shot. Capitalizing on a loose puck in the Indy defensive zone, AJ Jenks fed an open Drake Rymsha who beat Bakala with a one-timed shot and sent the Komets into the locker room leading 3-2.

Tying the game six minutes into the final period, Alex Krushelnyski made a cross-ice pass to Ryan Van Stralen, who beat Kehler with a one-timer. Taking the lead late in the period, Gabriel Verpaelst threw a puck on net that would deflect off of an Indy defenseman past Dan Bakala.

Scoring his third goal of the day, Ryan Van Stralen jumped on a loose puck in front of the Komets net and tied the game 4-4. Anthony Petruzzelli would hand the Komets the 5-4 lead late in the third, deflecting a wrist shot from Olivier Galipeau.

