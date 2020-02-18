Oilers Fall to Americans for Fifth Time this Season
February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Allen, TX - The Allen Americans scored early and didn't let off the gas, defeating Tulsa 4-0 at the Allen Event Center on Tuesday.
Kayle Doetzel scored his first of the season for the opening tally of the game. Guptill dropped the puck on a backhand pass, allowing Doetzel to rip one from the left point past Devin Williams 4:35 into the game. Mitch McLain pulled the Americans ahead by two, roofing an in-tight rebound off another left-point shot from Doetzel with 1:25 remaining in the opening period.
Both teams were scoreless in the second period. Tulsa had 12 shots in comparison to Allen's nine. Dereck Baribeau had a total of 28 saves between the two frames.
Doetzel scored his second of the season and second of the game at the 5:46 mark of the third period to give the Americans 3-0 lead. Doetzel tapped it quickly past Williams off a circle-to-circle pass. Les Lancaster joined in on the scoring at the 9:53 mark. The defenseman scored a goal similar to the Americans third. It was great passing on the power play from Jordan Topping and Olivier Archambault and that allowed Lancaster to close the game out at 4-0.
The Oilers will face Allen again on Friday here at the Allen Event Center at 7:05 p.m. before hosting the Americans on Sunday at home for a 4:05 p.m. matinee.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
