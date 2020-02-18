Stingrays Sign Forward Alec Marsh

February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals and AHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced the signing of forward Alec Marsh on Tuesday.

Marsh, 24, is in his rookie professional season out of Penn State University and has appeared in 34 games with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen and three contests with the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

The Bridgewater, N.J. native has scored 27 points with the Marksmen on 12 goals and 15 assists while earning a +20 rating.

Marsh, who measures 5-foot-10 and 200 lbs., had a 4-year career in the Big-10 at PSU, tallying 54 points in 132 NCAA contests on 22 goals and 32 assists. As a senior in 2018-19, Marsh posted 14 points in 34 games on seven goals and seven assists. In 2017, he helped Penn State to its first B1G Tournament title.

Prior to his time in college, Marsh spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2012-15 and appeared in a combined 147 games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Sioux Falls Stampede and Fargo Force.

Marsh is expected to make his Stingrays debut Tuesday night in North Charleston when South Carolina goes head-to-head with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.