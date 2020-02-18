Devin Williams Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Third Time
February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa Oilers goaltender Devin Williams makes a save against the Wichita Thunder
(Tulsa Oilers, Credit: Ed Bailey)
TULSA, OK - Devin Williams of the Tulsa Oilers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 10-16. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Williams went 3-0-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 in three appearances last week.
The 24-year-old stopped 39 shots in a 7-1 win at Wichita on Friday, made 30 saves in a 4-3 victory over the Thunder o Saturday and turned aside 17 shots in a 5-2 win against Kansas City onâSunday.
A native of Saginaw, Michigan, Williams is 15-11-1 in 28 appearances with the Oilers this season with a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.
Williams has seen action in 100 career ECHL games with Tulsa going 50-31-10 with six shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.
During the 2016-17 season, Williams saw action in 17 games at Acadia University where he went 8-4-0 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896. He had spent the previous five seasons with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League where he appeared in 175 games with an overall record of 106-47-8, nine shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.
Tulsa Oilers goaltender Devin Williams makes a save against the Wichita Thunder
(Ed Bailey)
