Thunder Honoring Hockey Heritage for Name the Team Night; Will Become Wichita Wind

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the winner of the Name the Team Contest that was held earlier this season. On Friday, March 20, the Thunder will become the Wichita Wind.

Fans had a chance to submit their entrees for the team to change its name for one night. An overwhelming number of fans voted for the Wind, which was the name of the professional hockey team in Wichita from 1980 to 1983. The Wind were also affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers for two seasons (1980-81 and 1981-82) along with the New Jersey Devils for one year (1982-83). The likes of Dave Semenko, Tom Roulston, Andy Moog and Don Jackson played for the Wind at some point in their careers.

The team will be wearing a special Wichita Wind uniform that will be auctioned off online on the DASH App.

Wichita is off until next Saturday with a visit to Texas to face Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

