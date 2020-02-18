Nailers, Penguins Swap Forwards

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have recalled forward Ryan Scarfo and loaned Brandon Hawkins to the Nailers.

Scarfo, 25, has been on a strong run during the past few weeks, accumulating points in five of his last six games, while helping the Nailers to a 4-2-0 record during that span. Ryan currently ranks tied for third on the team with 12 goals, while placing fifth on the club with 26 points. The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts native's top two statistical performances both came in wins, as he scored two goals against Reading on November 8th, while dishing out three assists at Indy on December 29th. Scarfo has appeared in two games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, and has appeared in 46 career AHL games with the Penguins and Senators.

Hawkins, 25, suited up in three games during his recent recall to the Penguins, giving him six AHL games on the season. Brandon has been one of Wheeling's top offensive performers this year, as he currently ranks tied for second with 14 goals, while placing fourth with 27 points. Both are the most among rookies. The Macomb, Michigan native scored the squad's lone hat trick of the season as part of a 6-2 victory over Kalamazoo on December 6th. Hawkins tallied seven points in six games with the Nailers prior to his recall.

