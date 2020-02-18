Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler

West Valley City, UT - The Utah Grizzlies 3rd annual Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend will be on February 22nd and 23rd.

Each year the Grizzlies are proud to partner with Stadler, as well as various cancer charities across the Salt Lake community, to raise money towards cancer awareness and research.

"I believe all of us have friends and family who have fought or are currently fighting cancer," said Stadler CEO Martin Ritter. "Together with the Grizzlies, we want to stand with them in their fight."

The weekend features games on Saturday and Sunday night against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Grizzlies will be wearing specialty lavender jerseys that include over 100 names of individuals who have battled cancer. There will also be specialty dasher boards on display throughout the weekend showcasing names submitted by Grizzlies fans.

"This is one of the most important nights of the year and this is our way of giving back," said Grizzlies head coach Tim Branham. "We all have someone who has been affected by cancer and it is extremely important for us to show our support."

The Grizzlies will host an auction for this year's specialty jerseys following Saturday night's game with proceeds going to the participating charities of the weekend. Fans that bid on the jerseys can pick them up at the Grizzlies front office following Monday night's game.

"This is a great weekend to come see an ice hockey game at the Maverik Center," said Ritter. "Not only are you supporting the Utah Grizzlies by cheering them on, but you are also supporting the fight against cancer, and Stadler is glad to be a part of it all."

Saturday's game will begin at 7 PM; Sunday's game will begin at 5 PM. To purchase tickets for the weekend, visit utahgrizzlies.com, or call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.

Participating Cancer Charities

Camp Hobé - https://camphobekids.org/

Camp Hobé is a special psychosocial support program designed for children with cancer and similarly-treated disorders and their families, through summer camps and family outings.

Christi Anderson Rack Pack Foundation - https://rackpackfoundation.com/

The Christi Anderson Rack Pack Foundation is a small, family-run nonprofit that helps breast cancer patients in Utah.

From Chemo to Crown - https://www.facebook.com/pg/fromchemotocrown/

From Chemo to Crown is an organization designed to shine light, love & awareness to boys & girls fighting childhood cancer & life-threatening illness.

Ink Against Cancer - https://www.inkagainstcancer.com/

We are a unique grassroots organization uniting national, statewide and local artists together to raise cancer awareness and assistance to individuals, especially children and their families who are facing cancer.

Swing 4 Cancer - http://www.swing4cancer.org

Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of those individuals and families suffering from the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. We are committed to providing hope and help either by donation, gift, or through supporting the ongoing research to find a cure.

