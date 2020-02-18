Worcester Railers HC Acquire Tyler Poulsen and Myles McGurty from Rapid City

February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL(@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has traded forward Dante Salituro to the Rapid City Rush in exchange for forward Tyler Poulsen and defenseman Myles McGurty.

Tyler Poulsen, a 5-foot-9 175lb forward from Arvada, CO joins the Worcester Railers after playing 46 games with the Rapid City Rush after recording 20 points (10-10-20) along with 23 penalty minutes. The second-year pro spent his rookie season with Rapid City where he ranked fourth on the team in scoring playing 57 games totaling 30 points (15-15-30). Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old spent three seasons at the University of Alabama Huntsville from 2015-18 where he played 88 games accumulating 28 points (15-23-38).

Myles McGurty, a 6-foot-1 201lb defenseman from Weehawken, NJ joins the Worcester Railers after playing 49 games with the Rapid City Rush, the most games played by any player on the team, where he recorded 19 points (1-18-19) along with 32 penalty minutes. The second-year pro split time with the Orlando Solar Bears, Rapid City Rush, and Fehervari (Erste Liga) during his rookie campaign. Prior to turning pro, the 25-year-old spent four seasons at Dalhouise University (AUS) from 2015-2018 where he played 90 games accumulating 38 points (7-31-38).

"We are excited to add McGurty and Poulsen to our roster," said Cunniff. "McGurty is a right-handed defenseman that can move the puck well while Poulsen will provide energy and can chip in offensively. These moves will help the Railers as we continue to look forward."

What's on tap - Road Trip Continues!

The Railers will take on the Jacksonville Icemen in Jacksonville on Wednesday, Feb 19 at 7pm. Worcester will then have a pair of games in Greenville, SC vs. the Swamp Rabbits on Friday, Feb 20 at 7pm and Saturday, Feb 21 at 8pm before closing out the road trip Sunday, Feb 22 in Charleston, SC vs. the South Carolina Stingrays at 3pm.

The Railers return home for a 3-in-3 weekend on Feb 28-29 and March 1!

On Friday, February 28 the Railers host the Brampton Beast at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Score $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 bud light in the Bud Light Lounge! Catch a pregame show in the Coors Light Lounge by local musician Dezi Garcia...Dezi will also perform during the first and second intermission! It is also another IG Friday presented by EDGE at Union Station with one lucky fan winning $100 in Railers merchandise! Tickets start at just $15!

On Saturday, February 29 the Railers host the South Carolina Stingrays on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on Miracle on Ice Night! The Railers will wear USA themed jerseys to benefit Be Like Brit presented by Country Bank as we honor the 40-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice! Make sure to place a bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys! As with every Saturday night game, Railers player(s) will sign autographs during the first intermission in the Pavilion Lobby.

On Sunday, March 1 the Railers host the Reading Royals on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY at 3pm with the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receiving a free game of laser tag courtesy of APEX entertainment on Girl Scouts Day. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which includes four tickets and four beverages (beer/soda) for just $60.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

