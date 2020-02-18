2018 All-Star Salituro Returns to Rush in Trade

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has traded forward Tyler Poulsen and defenseman Myles McGurty to the Worcester Railers in exchange for 2018 ECHL All-Star Dante Salituro. The exchange marks the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment since February 5th.

Salituro comes to the Rush for a second time in his career, having spent his 2017-18 rookie season with the team. The 5'10", 185-pound forward began this season signing with the Indy Fuel before traveling to Europe to skate with the Finnish club, SaiPa. Salituro played three games with SaiPa before returning to the United States and joining the Fuel, registering an assist in a pair of appearances. He was traded to the Worcester Railers, where he played in 33 games and earned 8 goals and 12 assists for 20 points.

As a rookie in 2017-18, Salituro was on the final year of an NHL contract with the Minnesota Wild, and was assigned to the Rush for the majority of the campaign. After recording 2 goals and 3 points in 14 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild, Salituro established himself as an offensive threat for the Rush, scoring 23 goals and 48 points in 53 games. For his efforts, he was named to the ECHL's 2018 Mountain Division All-Star Team. On April 7, 2018, the final game of the regular season at Tulsa, Salituro became the first player in Rapid City Rush history to score 4 goals in a game as part of a 5-point performance in a 9-6 victory.

A native of Willowdale, Ontario, Salituro has skated in 161 ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Norfolk Admirals, Allen Americans, and the Rush, garnering 132 points (54g-78ast). Additionally, he's appeared in 19 AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters and Iowa Wild, adding an additional 3 goals and an assist. Prior to playing professionally, Salituro put together an outstanding major-junior career of five seasons in the OHL with the Ottawa 67's and London Knights, earning career totals of 122 goals, 160 assists, and 282 points in 295 games.

Poulsen appeared in 46 games this season for the Rush, earning 10 goals and 20 points. Over the last two seasons with the Rush, he played in 103 games with 25 goals and 50 points. McGurty led all Rush defensemen with 19 points and 18 assists in 49 games this season. Since being acquired at the trade deadline in 2018-19, McGurty earned his first career goal and 20 points in 60 appearances with the Rush.

The Rush continue their four-game road trip this week with a rematch against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop for Wednesday, February 19th, is slated for 7:10 p.m. MDT at the Maverik Center.

