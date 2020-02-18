South Carolina's Weis Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Matthew Weis of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 10-16.
Weis scored three goals, added eight assists and was a +11 in four games last week.
The 24-year-old recorded six points (2g-4a) and was a +6 in a 9-1 win at Norfolk onâWednesday, notched an assist in a 4-3 victory over Adirondack onâFriday, picked up a pair of assists in a 4-3 win against Greenville onâSaturday and had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday.
Under contract to Hershey of the AmericanâHockey League, Weis has posted 35 points (10g-25a) in 33 games with the Stingrays while also skating in six games with the Bears.
A native of Freehold,âNew Jersey, Weis has 42 points (12g-30a) in 39 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Fort Wayne and 11 points (3g-8a) in 66 career AHL games with Hershey and Chicago.
Prior to turning pro, Weis tallied 122 points (40g-82a) in 136 career games at Ohio State University and 112 points (42g-70a) in 141 career games with GreenâBay of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Matthew Weis, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runner Up: Griffen Molino, Utah (3 gp, 2g, 6a, 8 pts.).
Also Nominated: Brett McKenzie (Fort Wayne), Johno May (Orlando), Marcus Vela (Toledo) and Charlie Sampair (Tulsa)
