ECHL Transactions - February 18
February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 18, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
C.J. Stubbs, F
Reading:
Ben Owen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Matt Register, D assigned by Iowa
Add Mitch McLain, F assigned by Iowa
Add Kyle Bauman, F assigned by Iowa
Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Sheehy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Atlanta:
Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve
Delete Robert Powers, D traded to Newfoundland
Cincinnati:
Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Indy:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve [2/17]
Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve [2/17]
Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve [2/17]
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve [2/17]
Maine:
Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval
Delete Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Anthony McVeigh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Marcus Power, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Dante Salituro, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Delete Myles McGurty, D traded to Worcester
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F traded to Worcester
Reading:
Add Pascal Laberge, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Alec Marsh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tom Parisi, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Bryce Nielsen, F placed on reserve
Delete Arnaud Durandeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)
Delete Dante Salituro, F traded to Rapid City
