ECHL Transactions - February 18

February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 18, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

C.J. Stubbs, F

Reading:

Ben Owen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Matt Register, D assigned by Iowa

Add Mitch McLain, F assigned by Iowa

Add Kyle Bauman, F assigned by Iowa

Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Sheehy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Atlanta:

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Delete Robert Powers, D traded to Newfoundland

Cincinnati:

Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Indy:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve [2/17]

Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve [2/17]

Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve [2/17]

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve [2/17]

Maine:

Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval

Delete Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Anthony McVeigh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Marcus Power, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Dante Salituro, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Delete Myles McGurty, D traded to Worcester

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F traded to Worcester

Reading:

Add Pascal Laberge, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Alec Marsh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tom Parisi, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Bryce Nielsen, F placed on reserve

Delete Arnaud Durandeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)

Delete Dante Salituro, F traded to Rapid City

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.