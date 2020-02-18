Shorthanded Growlers Fall 2-1 to the Maine Mariners
February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers have now lost back-to-back games after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Maine Mariners Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.
Aaron Luchuk opened the scoring with 29 seconds to play in the opening period after making a nice play at the blue line to keep control of the puck, and then bat a rebound behind Francois Brassard for his 15th of the season and to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
Greg Chase evened the score at 7:57 of the middle frame as he cut across the front of the net and wristed a shot behind Parker Gahagen. Todd Skirving was looking to give the Growlers the lead at the 13-minute mark of the second period, but Francois Brassard came up tall and turned aside the shorthanded breakaway attempt to keep the 1-1 score heading into the third period.
Terrance Wallin gave the Mariners their first lead of the game at 9:58 after fighting off a pack of defending Growlers and fired it home for a 2-1 game.
Growlers Head Coach pulled netminder Parker Gahagen with 2:12 to play in the game, but the Growlers couldn't capitalize with the extra man for a 2-1 final score.
Parker Gahagen made 26 saves for the Growlers, and Francois Brassard made 34 for the Mariners.
Quick Hits
Alec Baer (#40), Anthony McVeigh (#42) and Derian Hamilton (#46) all made their Growlers debuts
Zach O'Brien extended his point streak to nine games
The three stars were 3 - A. Luchuk (NFL), 2 - S. Day (MNE) and 1 - F. Brassard (MNE)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their four-game home stand Wednesday night against the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online at mileonecentre.com.
Maine Mariners (29-21-2-1) at Newfoundland Growlers (36-13-0-1)
Tuesday, February 18th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st NFL 19:30 A. Luchuk (19) Z. O'Brien, B. Ferguson V 8 12 13 14 27 H 3 10 22 26 44
1 - 1 2 2nd MNE 7:57 G. Chase (9) S. Day, T. Wallin V 6 10 20 23 92 H 4 8 10 22 26
2 - 1 3 3rd MNE 9:58 T. Wallin (20) S. Day V 8 20 23 41 92 H 4 15 26 40 46
