Shorthanded Growlers Fall 2-1 to the Maine Mariners

February 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers have now lost back-to-back games after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Maine Mariners Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.

Aaron Luchuk opened the scoring with 29 seconds to play in the opening period after making a nice play at the blue line to keep control of the puck, and then bat a rebound behind Francois Brassard for his 15th of the season and to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Greg Chase evened the score at 7:57 of the middle frame as he cut across the front of the net and wristed a shot behind Parker Gahagen. Todd Skirving was looking to give the Growlers the lead at the 13-minute mark of the second period, but Francois Brassard came up tall and turned aside the shorthanded breakaway attempt to keep the 1-1 score heading into the third period.

Terrance Wallin gave the Mariners their first lead of the game at 9:58 after fighting off a pack of defending Growlers and fired it home for a 2-1 game.

Growlers Head Coach pulled netminder Parker Gahagen with 2:12 to play in the game, but the Growlers couldn't capitalize with the extra man for a 2-1 final score.

Parker Gahagen made 26 saves for the Growlers, and Francois Brassard made 34 for the Mariners.

Quick Hits

Alec Baer (#40), Anthony McVeigh (#42) and Derian Hamilton (#46) all made their Growlers debuts

Zach O'Brien extended his point streak to nine games

The three stars were 3 - A. Luchuk (NFL), 2 - S. Day (MNE) and 1 - F. Brassard (MNE)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their four-game home stand Wednesday night against the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online at mileonecentre.com.

Maine Mariners (29-21-2-1) at Newfoundland Growlers (36-13-0-1)

Tuesday, February 18th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 19:30 A. Luchuk (19) Z. O'Brien, B. Ferguson V 8 12 13 14 27 H 3 10 22 26 44

1 - 1 2 2nd MNE 7:57 G. Chase (9) S. Day, T. Wallin V 6 10 20 23 92 H 4 8 10 22 26

2 - 1 3 3rd MNE 9:58 T. Wallin (20) S. Day V 8 20 23 41 92 H 4 15 26 40 46

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.