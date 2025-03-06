Thunder Sign Forward Isaiah Fox

March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Isaiah Fox to a standard player contract.

Fox, 24, finished his final year at NCAA (D1) Long Island University and recorded 13 points (8g, 5a) in 27 games the 2024-25 season. In 116 games with Long Island University, the Pierrefonds, Quebec native totaled 65 points (35g, 30a) and 196 penalty minutes.

The right-shooting forward's 34 points in the 2023-24 season led the team. Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward played two years with the North American Hockey League's Maine Nordiques and had 78 points (33g, 45a) in 100 games.

The Thunder return home tomorrow through Sunday against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.