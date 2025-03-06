ECHL Transactions - March 6
March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 6, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Colby Muise, G
Savva Smirnov, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Isaiah Fox, D signed contract
add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica
add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey
delete Gustav Muller, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Allen:
add Kamerin Nault, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Reid Perepeluk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
delete Sahil Panwar, F recalled by Chicago Wolves
Cincinnati:
add Jacob Frasca, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Ty Voit, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Max Patterson, F signed contract
add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve
delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Max Patterson, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Dustin Geregach, D signed contract
delete Kaleb Lawrence, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles 3/5
Idaho:
delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on reserve 3/3
Indy:
add Jesse Tucker, F signed contract
delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Matt Hubbarde, F signed contract
add Gavin Hain, F activated from reserve
add Jules Boscq, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Timmy Kent, F placed on reserve
delete Matt Hubbarde, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Wyatt Wilson, D acquired from Orlando 3/3
delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve
delete Drake Pilon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
delete Peter Tischke, D placed on reserve
Maine:
add Tate Popple, F signed contract
Norfolk:
delete Spencer Kennedy, F traded to Kalamazoo
Orlando:
delete Jarrett Lee, F traded to Indy
delete Hudson Thornton, D recalled by Hershey
Rapid City:
add Connor Murphy, G assigned from Wranglers by Flames
delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Wranglers
Reading:
delete Matt Miller, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
add Hakon Nilsen, D signed contract
delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Bear Hughes, F activated from reserve
delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2025
- Royals Meet Mariners for Two-Game Series in Maine - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- Connor Murphy Signs National Hockey League Contract - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Trade Forward Jarrett Lee to Indy for Future Considerations - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Acquire Future Considerations from Kalamazoo - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Spencer Kennedy from Admirals - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lawrence Goes to AHL; Geregach Signs First Pro Contract - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Welcome Jacksonville Tonight for the First of Three - Allen Americans
- Matt Miller Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: March 6, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Isaiah Fox - Adirondack Thunder
- Harold Smith Wins Captain Barnes Community Service Award - Maine Mariners
- Stanley Cup© Coming to Wings Event Center on March 28 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled to Hershey Bears from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.