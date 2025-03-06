ECHL Transactions - March 6

March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 6, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Colby Muise, G

Savva Smirnov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Isaiah Fox, D signed contract

add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica

add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

delete Gustav Muller, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Kamerin Nault, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Reid Perepeluk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

delete Sahil Panwar, F recalled by Chicago Wolves

Cincinnati:

add Jacob Frasca, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ty Voit, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Max Patterson, F signed contract

add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Max Patterson, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Dustin Geregach, D signed contract

delete Kaleb Lawrence, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles 3/5

Idaho:

delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on reserve 3/3

Indy:

add Jesse Tucker, F signed contract

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Matt Hubbarde, F signed contract

add Gavin Hain, F activated from reserve

add Jules Boscq, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Timmy Kent, F placed on reserve

delete Matt Hubbarde, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Wyatt Wilson, D acquired from Orlando 3/3

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve

delete Drake Pilon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

delete Peter Tischke, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Tate Popple, F signed contract

Norfolk:

delete Spencer Kennedy, F traded to Kalamazoo

Orlando:

delete Jarrett Lee, F traded to Indy

delete Hudson Thornton, D recalled by Hershey

Rapid City:

add Connor Murphy, G assigned from Wranglers by Flames

delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

delete Matt Miller, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

add Hakon Nilsen, D signed contract

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Bear Hughes, F activated from reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

