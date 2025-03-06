Stanley Cup© Coming to Wings Event Center on March 28

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that Lord Stanley's Cup©, the revered 132-year old trophy awarded to the Stanley Cup© Champion, will make a special visit to Kalamazoo for Stanley Cup© Night at 7 p.m. EST on March 28 at Wings Event Center.

The trophy will be on display in the Overlook at Wing Event Center. K-Wings' Season Ticket Holders and VIPs will have access to the event starting at 4:45 p.m. General Admission patrons have access to the event starting at 6:00 p.m.

"This is an exciting way to continue celebrating 50 years of professional hockey in Kalamazoo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor. "The last time the Stanley Cup visited Kalamazoo was March of 2018. We are honored to host a visit from Lord Stanley for the Kalamazoo community to enjoy some hockey history."

The Cup is always accompanied by at least one representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame, dubbed the "Keeper of the Cup," who will be onsite to interact with fans and answer questions about sports' most prized trophy.

Kalamazoo will take on South Carolina on Mar. 28 at 7 p.m. in the first of a two-game set versus the Stingrays at Wings Event Center. It is also a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light ($3 beers, sodas & Hot Dogs).

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and Lord Stanley is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

*REMINDER: In order to view the Stanley Cup ©, you must have a March. 28 game ticket. The game starts at 7 p.m. and it's a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light ($3 beers, sodas & Hot Dogs).

