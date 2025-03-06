Harold Smith Wins Captain Barnes Community Service Award

PORTLAND, ME - Harold Smith of Acton has been named the winner of the 2025 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. A former Fire Chief of the Acton Fire Department, Smith is currently a firefighting instructor at the Sanford Regional Technical Center. The award will be presented during this Saturday's Mariners game against the Reading Royals.

With over 40 years in the fire service, Smith previously served as Fire Chief of the Acton Fire Department from 1996 to 2009. He was also a Captain in the Sanford Fire Department. Since retiring, he's dedicated his life to educating the next generation of firefighters as a founding member of the Sanford Regional Technical Center fire training program and remains a volunteer Captain in Acton.

Smith was named one of three finalists for the award last week along with Nancy Piche of Biddeford and Stephen Emmons of Brunswick. He's the sixth winner of the award, which has been handed out annually since 2020, in honor of the late Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Barnes was tragically killed in the line duty in 2019, saving the life of fellow firefighter Mitch Manfredi, who was one of Smith's students.

Smith received numerous nominations, which the Mariners and Teamsters Local 340 solicited online from November through January. His approach to firefighting education helped him capture the award, embodying the community-driven spirit of Captain Barnes.

Smith joins a list of five previous recipients: Mike Robitaille (2024), Stacy Blaquiere (2023), Josh Pobrislo (2022), Robert Dorr (2021), and Matt St. Pierre (2020).

First Responders Night is this Saturday, March 8th at the Cross Insurance Arena as the Mariners host the Reading Royals at 6 PM. Smith will receive the award during the 2nd intermission of the game. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

