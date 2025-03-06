Americans Welcome Jacksonville Tonight for the First of Three

March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans left wing Kyle Crnkovic

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans left wing Kyle Crnkovic(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas -- The Allen Americans (14-31-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Jacksonville Icemen (34-16-5-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST in the first of a three-game series. The Americans ended their12-game losing streak last Sunday afternoon in Tahoe.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Executive Producer: Tyler Luker

Broadcast Producer: John Beifuss

Stats and Ice Time: Manny Acuna

Highlights: Mason Garcia

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 3/7/25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:10 PM CST

Streak Stopped: The Americans ended their 12-game losing streak last Sunday afternoon in Tahoe, beating the Knight Monsters 4-1, at Tahoe Blue Event Center. The Americans opened the scoring in the first period as Americans defenseman J.C. Brassard fired a shot from the right faceoff circle that trickled into the Knight Monsters net past goalie Jesper Vickman to give Allen the early 1-0 lead. Patrick Polino and Brayden Watts added assists. The Americans added a second goal in the middle frame as Jay Powell scored his first of the season and first in an Allen sweater to make it 2-0 Americans. Kyle Crnkovic and Miko Matikka with the helpers. Tahoe cut the lead to 2-1, scoring late in the second frame with 55 seconds left in the period. The Americans put the game away in the third as Quinn Warmuth netted his third of the season unassisted to give Allen their two-goal lead back at the 14:33 mark. J.C. Brassard scored his second of the game into an empty net with two and a half minutes remaining to secure the Americans victory 4-1. The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play. Luke Richardson made the start, getting the win stopping 34 of 35 Tahoe shots.

The D for the Win: For the first time in Americans history, all four goals scored in last Sunday's 4-1 win were achieved by blueliners. The previous high was two goals scored by a defenseman, on two different occasions (Brassard 2, Warmuth, and Powell).

Warmuth leads the way: Americans rookie defenseman Quinn Warmuth leads the way for Allen with a three-game point streak. Over that stretch the two goals and an assist over the last three games.

Head-to-Head with Jacksonville: The Americans and Icemen have met only on time in team history, and that matchup came during the 2017-2018 season. The Americans beat Jacksonville 3-1, on Sunday, February 11th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Casey Pierro-Zabotel (14), Zach Pochiro (11), who had the game winning goal, and Bryan Moore provided the offense for the Americans. Jeremy Brodeur made the start in net for Allen that day stopping 32 of 33 Jacksonville shots to earn the victory. The three stars of the game that afternoon were (1) Zach Pochiro, (2) Jeremy Brodeur, (3) Bryan Moore.

Comparing Allen and Jacksonville:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-15-4-1

Away: 8-16-4-1

Overall: 14-31-8-2

Last 10: 1-7-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (33) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Jacksonville Icemen:

Home: 21-4-2-1

Away: 13-12-3-0

Overall: 34-16-5-1

Last 10: 7-0-3-0

Jacksonville Icemen Leaders:

Goals: (17) Olivier Nadeau

Assists: (28) Noah Laaouan

Points: (38) Chris Grando

+/-: (+21) Peter Tischke

PIM's (59) Ty Cheveldayoff

