Lawrence Goes to AHL; Geregach Signs First Pro Contract

March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Defenseman Dustin Geregach with Mercyhurst University

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:

Forward Kaleb Lawrence has been reassigned to the AHL's Ontario Reign by the NHL's Los Angeles Kings

Defenseman Dustin Geregach as signed his first professional contract

Lawrence heads back to the AHL for a third stint this season. The 6'7", 230-pound forward leaves the Swamp Rabbits with 16 points (7g-9ast) in 27 games, and resumes his time with the Reign in which he's logged his first three career goals and four points in 11 contests.

Under contract with the Kings, Lawrence made his professional debut with the Swamp Rabbits on November 8th and earned his first professional point with an assist. From Ottawa, Ontario, Lawrence signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Kings this offseason after five campaigns in the OHL, playing four seasons with the Owen Sound Attack before his final year with the Ottawa 67's and London Knights last season. In 149 career games, Lawrence earned 82 points, evenly split with 41 goals and assists, and helped the Knights win the 2024 OHL Championship and finish as runner-up for the Memorial Cup. The 21-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#215).

Geregach joins the Swamp Rabbits looking forward to his first professional action. The 6'0", 180-pound defenseman completed the final season of his NCAA career, all spent with Mercyhurst University, achieving career-highs with seven goals and 21 points while matching a career-best with 14 helpers in 35 games. He finished his time as a Laker with lifetime totals of 55 points (14g-41ast) in 117 games over the span of four seasons.

From McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, Geregach, 23, preceded his college career with two seasons in the NAHL with the Johnstown Tomahawks, earning six goals and 36 points in 77 games.

The Swamp Rabbits regroup and look towards phase two of their seven-game road trip, beginning on Friday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop at Enmarket Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST on March 7th.

