Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled to Hershey Bears from Orlando Solar Bears
March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Mar. 6) the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Hudson Thornton from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Thornton, 21, has appeared in 44 ECHL games this season for South Carolina and Orlando, posting 14 points (3g-11a) following his recall and reassignment from Hershey to the Solar Bears on December 5. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native signed a one-year, AHL contract with Hershey in April of 2024.
Prior to his professional career, Thornton played four seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Prince George Cougars. In 207 WHL games, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound rearguard tallied 196 points (56g-140a) and finished fourth in WHL scoring among defenseman during the 2023-24 season.
Additionally, the Solar Bears have traded defenseman Wyatt Wilson to the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for future considerations (3/3).
