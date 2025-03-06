Admirals Acquire Future Considerations from Kalamazoo
March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced today they have acquired future considerations from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for forward Spencer Kennedy.
Kennedy, 23, played in 21 games with the Admirals this season, posting three points (1g, 2a) and 122 penalty minutes.
The Alberta native was a member of the 2023-23 SPHL championship team with Pensacola.
