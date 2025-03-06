ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Reading's Nick Capone has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #792, Adirondack at Reading, on March 5.
Capone is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 18:28 of the second period.
Capone will miss Reading's game at Maine on March 7.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
