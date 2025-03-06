Rush Game Notes: March 6, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters

March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(STATELINE, Nev.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has earned a point in 13 straight games, tied for the longest streak in franchise history. The club takes the ice for the first time ever in the state of Nevada. Puck drop between the Rush and Tahoe Knight Monsters is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PST on Thursday at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rush's 11-game winning streak came to an end with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. The Rush scored three goals in a span of 5:02 late in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Blake Bennett scored twice and David Gagnon backhanded home his first career goal during the run. Idaho fought back in the third to tie the game and force overtime. At the very end of a 4-on-3 power play in OT, Hank Crone put home the winner for the Steelheads who salvaged the final game of the series.

FEBRUARY'S BEST

Blake Bennett added another accolade to his collection when he was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February. The hottest player in the league, Bennett scored 12 goals in February, including a hat trick, and ended the month on an 11-game point streak.

THE END OF A STREAK...

Rapid City's second-longest winning streak in franchise history ended on Saturday. During the streak, the Rush outscored its opponents by 22 despite being outshot in every game. The power play struck 15 times for an outstanding 37.5% rate, and three goaltenders combined to earn the 11 wins. Most importantly, the Rush resurrected its playoff chances and now stands above .500 for the first time.

...BUT A CHANCE TO MAKE HISTORY

The Rush has tied its franchise record with a 13-game active point streak, going 11-0-2 since February 1st. A point tonight would give this year's team the longest streak since the Rush's inception in 2008.

FIRST TRIP TO TAHOE

For the first time ever, the Rapid City Rush will take the ice at Tahoe Blue Event Center. It is also the club's first trip to the state of Nevada, which has not had ECHL hockey since the Las Vegas Wranglers in 2014.

IF YOU WANT TO BE THE BEST...

There are six series remaining for the Rush to play in the regular season. As things stand now, Rapid City will have a shot at each of the current top four in the Mountain division with each series three games in length.

GUESS WHO'S ALSO STREAKING

Blake Bennett puts a 12-game point streak on the line tonight. If Bennett points in this game, he will pass South Carolina's Jamie Engelbert for the longest point streak by any individual in the ECHL this season. Bennett has 23 points over the last 12 games.

WHAT A DEBUT

David Gagnon took home two pucks in his first two games of professional hockey. After picking up his first career assist last Friday, the soon-to-be Lindenwood University graduate scored his first career goal on Saturday.

THE JOINT WAS JUMPIN'

Saturday's Military Appreciation Night game featured the largest announced crowd the Rush has had this season, with 4,983 taking in the action at The Monument Ice Arena. The nearly five thousand were engaged right away when Jackson Leppard got into a fight nine seconds after the opening face-off.

