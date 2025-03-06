Connor Murphy Signs National Hockey League Contract

March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that goaltender Connor Murphy has signed a one-year, two-way National Hockey League contract with the Calgary Flames for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Murphy, 26, has spent his entire professional career within the Calgary system, splitting time between the Rush and the Calgary Wranglers. He leads Rapid City this season in goals against average (2.97) and save percentage (.912) while compiling an 8-6-4 record in 19 games.

The second-year goaltender from Hudson Falls, N.Y. has also made four American Hockey League starts this season, winning two of them. He has played 19 AHL games in his career. Murphy was reassigned to the Rush on February 11th after a month-long stint in Calgary and has been in Rapid City ever since.

Fresh contract in hand, Murphy is with the team in Nevada for the Rush's three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, which begins tonight.

