K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Spencer Kennedy from Admirals
March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie forward Spencer Kennedy has been acquired from the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.
Kennedy, 24, is a 6-foot 6-inch, left-shooting forward who's played 21 games with two goals, one assist and 122 penalty minutes for the Admirals this season.
The Lethbridge, AB, native split last season between five teams: Reading (ECHL), Atlanta (ECHL), Roanoke (SPHL), Peoria (SPHL) and Pensacola (SPHL), totaling two goals and three assists with 178 penalty minutes in 46 games. He also played in one playoff game with Pensacola.
Kennedy played two seasons (2021-23) of college hockey at Portage College (ACAC), scoring four goals with six assists and 170 penalty minutes in 28 games before making his pro debut with Roanoke (SPHL) late in the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals with 131 penalty minutes in 19 games.
Kalamazoo welcomes the Atlanta Gladiators (24-24-5-2) to Wings Event Center Friday at 7:00 p.m.
It will be First Responders' Night, presented by Bronson, as well as a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light. Join us, in honoring and thanking our local EMTs, firefighters and police officers, and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2025
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Spencer Kennedy from Admirals - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lawrence Goes to AHL; Geregach Signs First Pro Contract - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Welcome Jacksonville Tonight for the First of Three - Allen Americans
- Matt Miller Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: March 6, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Isaiah Fox - Adirondack Thunder
- Harold Smith Wins Captain Barnes Community Service Award - Maine Mariners
- Stanley Cup© Coming to Wings Event Center on March 28 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled to Hershey Bears from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Spencer Kennedy from Admirals
- Stanley Cup© Coming to Wings Event Center on March 28
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Defenseman Wyatt Wilson from Solar Bears
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Fights Back, WEC Set to Rock in March
- K-Wings Sheer Komets in OT, Take 7-Of-8 Points on Week