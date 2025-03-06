K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Spencer Kennedy from Admirals

March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie forward Spencer Kennedy has been acquired from the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.

Kennedy, 24, is a 6-foot 6-inch, left-shooting forward who's played 21 games with two goals, one assist and 122 penalty minutes for the Admirals this season.

The Lethbridge, AB, native split last season between five teams: Reading (ECHL), Atlanta (ECHL), Roanoke (SPHL), Peoria (SPHL) and Pensacola (SPHL), totaling two goals and three assists with 178 penalty minutes in 46 games. He also played in one playoff game with Pensacola.

Kennedy played two seasons (2021-23) of college hockey at Portage College (ACAC), scoring four goals with six assists and 170 penalty minutes in 28 games before making his pro debut with Roanoke (SPHL) late in the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals with 131 penalty minutes in 19 games.

Kalamazoo welcomes the Atlanta Gladiators (24-24-5-2) to Wings Event Center Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It will be First Responders' Night, presented by Bronson, as well as a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light. Join us, in honoring and thanking our local EMTs, firefighters and police officers, and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs!

