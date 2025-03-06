Solar Bears Trade Forward Jarrett Lee to Indy for Future Considerations

March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Mar. 6) the Solar Bears have acquired future considerations from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Jarrett Lee.

Lee, 25, has appeared in 40 games this season for Orlando, posting 17 points (7g-10a). In 111 ECHL games over three seasons with Wheeling, Cincinnati, and Orlando, the Hibbing, Minnesota native has 43 points (13g-30a) and 42 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward played his college hockey for Northern Michigan University (2018-2020), University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-2022) and University of St. Thomas (2022-2023). In 100 NCAA games over five seasons, Lee totaled 18 points (3g-5a). Lee played one season of junior hockey with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) scoring 26 points (8g-18a) during the 2019-20 season.

