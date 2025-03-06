Royals Meet Mariners for Two-Game Series in Maine
March 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two game road swing against the Maine Mariners on Friday, March 7th at 7:15 PM at Cross Insurance Arena. The road series concludes on Saturday, March 8th at 6:00 PM.
The Royals return home for a two-game series against Trois-Rivières on Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. The series opens a five-game home stand that continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter the weekend on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1-0) with victories in three-straight and a 24-22-8-1 record (57 points). Prior to defeating the Adirondack Thudner in their four-game home stand finale, 3-1, on Wednesday, March 5th, the Royals took two of three games against Maine with back-to-back wins over the Mainers on Friday, February 28th, 4-2, and Saturday, March 1st, 5-3, after falling to the Mariners in overtime, 4-3, on Wednesday, February 26th.
Previous Game Recap
Forward Matt Brown enters the series with five goals across his last five games. Forward Matt Miller, who was recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading on Thursday, March 6th, has registered a team-high 31 points while Brown leads Reading in goals (16) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (26).
Scouting the Mariners:
Maine enters the series with victories in three of their last five games (3-2-0-0) and a 21-30-3-0 record overall (45 points) through 54 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Mariners defeated Wheeling in a shootout, 2-1, on Sunday, March 2nd after dropping back-to-back contests against the Royals on Friday, February 28th, 4-2, and Saturday, March 1st, 5-3.
ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in assists (23) and points (38) while forward Lynden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (19).
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2025
- Royals Meet Mariners for Two-Game Series in Maine - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- Connor Murphy Signs National Hockey League Contract - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Trade Forward Jarrett Lee to Indy for Future Considerations - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Acquire Future Considerations from Kalamazoo - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Spencer Kennedy from Admirals - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lawrence Goes to AHL; Geregach Signs First Pro Contract - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Welcome Jacksonville Tonight for the First of Three - Allen Americans
- Matt Miller Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: March 6, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Isaiah Fox - Adirondack Thunder
- Harold Smith Wins Captain Barnes Community Service Award - Maine Mariners
- Stanley Cup© Coming to Wings Event Center on March 28 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled to Hershey Bears from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Meet Mariners for Two-Game Series in Maine
- Matt Miller Recalled by Lehigh Valley
- Brown Scores Twice, Royals Extend Point Streak to Seven with Roll over Thunder, 3-1
- Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 15th
- Royals Host Thunder for Home Stand Finale, Wild Wednesday $6.10 Ticket Deal & $2 Beer