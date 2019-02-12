Thunder Raise More Than $7,500 to Donate to Mission 22

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that they have donated $7,597.47 to Mission 22 - United In The War Against Veteran Suicide.

Thunder captain James Henry has chosen an initiative or foundation to benefit each of the last few seasons. After having helped the WAIT House homeless shelter and Glens Falls Youth Center in previous years, he set his eyes on reaching a broader audience this season.

"My wife, Ashley, is a veteran and she had gone through some experiences where she lost a friend to suicide. We wanted to try to find a way to support people going through tough times," Henry said. "It's not just a local thing. Mission 22 goes across the nation and they take care of some people going through some rough periods of life or families that have lost a loved one to suicide."

The monetary donation was collected through a variety of different fundraisers. Ashley Henry created hand-made Christmas ornaments and sold other Mission 22-themed items to help raise funds. The Thunder wives and girlfriends collected donations from local organizations that were made into gift baskets and raffled off at the game on January 19. And the Thunder wore specially-designed Mission 22 warmup jerseys that night that were sold via silent auction.

"One of the best parts of being in our position is the ability to give back," Thunder President Jeff Mead said. "When James came to us with his proposed idea to benefit Mission 22, we were immediately on board with the initiative. Once again, the Thunder faithful truly stepped up with their help and we are very happy to support Mission 22 with this donation."

