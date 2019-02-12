Hensick to San Jose
February 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - Forward TJ Hensick has been loaned to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.
Hensick, the native of Howell, Michigan, has posted a league leading 58 points (17G, 41A) over 47 games in his first season with the Toledo Walleye. His 41 assists also paces every player in the ECHL while his 17 goals are tied for the most on the Walleye this season. The 33-year-old already set a new Walleye record earlier this year when he collected a point in 14 consecutive games.
Drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft (#88 overall) by the Colorado Avalanche, Hensick has skated in 630 games at the AHL level since turning pro in 2007 with an outstanding 568 points (166G, 402A) while making the AHL All-Star Game four times. The veteran has 112 games at the NHL level with 12 goals, 26 assists, 38 points and 18 penalty minutes while playing for Colorado and St. Louis.
The Barracuda are home for games Saturday and Monday against San Diego.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2019
- Oilers Claim OT Win in Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Thomas Leads Oilers to Dramatic OT Win in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
- Henrik Samuelsson Returns to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans and Chili's of Allen to Hold Coat Drive Throughout the Rest of the Month - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - February 12 - ECHL
- Hensick to San Jose - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Raise More Than $7,500 to Donate to Mission 22 - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Receive Brown & Spinozzi from Penguins - Wheeling Nailers
- Lightning Reassign Tammela to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta's MacDonald Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- MacDonald Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gardiner Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wednesday's Home Game vs. Newfoundland Postponed to Thursday - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Acquire Couturier from Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- Ouellette Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Ouellette Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Beef, Sockets and Coolers as Steelheads Return Home this Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 12 - South Carolina Stingrays
- New Solar Bears Mobile App Now Available - Orlando Solar Bears
- Downing Assigned to 'Blades from Springfield of AHL - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Hensick to San Jose
- Busy Week Ahead for Walleye
- Walleye Home this Weekend
- Walleye School Day Game Time Changed
- Count 'Em Up: 3 More at Home