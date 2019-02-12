Hensick to San Jose

Toledo, OH - Forward TJ Hensick has been loaned to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.

Hensick, the native of Howell, Michigan, has posted a league leading 58 points (17G, 41A) over 47 games in his first season with the Toledo Walleye. His 41 assists also paces every player in the ECHL while his 17 goals are tied for the most on the Walleye this season. The 33-year-old already set a new Walleye record earlier this year when he collected a point in 14 consecutive games.

Drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft (#88 overall) by the Colorado Avalanche, Hensick has skated in 630 games at the AHL level since turning pro in 2007 with an outstanding 568 points (166G, 402A) while making the AHL All-Star Game four times. The veteran has 112 games at the NHL level with 12 goals, 26 assists, 38 points and 18 penalty minutes while playing for Colorado and St. Louis.

The Barracuda are home for games Saturday and Monday against San Diego.

