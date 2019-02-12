Atlanta's MacDonald Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

February 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Justin MacDonald of the Atlanta Gladiators has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 4-10.

MacDonald scored three goals and added five assists for eight points in four games last week as the Gladiators extended their club-record unbeaten streak to 13 games (11-0-2).

The 28-year-old had a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Greenville on Monday, tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win against South Carolina on Thursday, recorded the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Stingrays on Friday and had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at Norfolk on Saturday.

A native of Newmarket, Ontario, MacDonald has posted 32 points (14g-18a) in 33 games with the Gladiators this season and enters this week on a seven-game point streak, over which he has recorded 12 points (3g-9a).

MacDonald has tallied 82 points (38g-44a) in 150 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Adirondack, Fort Wayne, Indy, Cincinnati and Evansville. He has added 108 points (48g-60a) 166 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Evansville, Mississippi, Pensacola, Augusta and Fayetteville.

Prior to turning pro, MacDonald recorded 95 points (36g-59a) in 85 career games in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with Pickering and Stouffville.

On behalf of Justin MacDonald, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Reid Gardiner, Kalamazoo (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.) and Tyler Barnes, Worcester (3 gp, 4g, 0a, 4 pts.).

Also Nominated: Brian Ward (Adirondack), Marco Roy (Fort Wayne), Keegan Kanzig (Idaho), Jonne Tammela (Orlando), Marcus Crawford (Toledo) and Ryan Walters (Utah).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.