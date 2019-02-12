Atlanta's MacDonald Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Justin MacDonald of the Atlanta Gladiators has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 4-10.
MacDonald scored three goals and added five assists for eight points in four games last week as the Gladiators extended their club-record unbeaten streak to 13 games (11-0-2).
The 28-year-old had a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Greenville on Monday, tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win against South Carolina on Thursday, recorded the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Stingrays on Friday and had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at Norfolk on Saturday.
A native of Newmarket, Ontario, MacDonald has posted 32 points (14g-18a) in 33 games with the Gladiators this season and enters this week on a seven-game point streak, over which he has recorded 12 points (3g-9a).
MacDonald has tallied 82 points (38g-44a) in 150 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Adirondack, Fort Wayne, Indy, Cincinnati and Evansville. He has added 108 points (48g-60a) 166 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Evansville, Mississippi, Pensacola, Augusta and Fayetteville.
Prior to turning pro, MacDonald recorded 95 points (36g-59a) in 85 career games in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with Pickering and Stouffville.
On behalf of Justin MacDonald, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Reid Gardiner, Kalamazoo (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.) and Tyler Barnes, Worcester (3 gp, 4g, 0a, 4 pts.).
Also Nominated: Brian Ward (Adirondack), Marco Roy (Fort Wayne), Keegan Kanzig (Idaho), Jonne Tammela (Orlando), Marcus Crawford (Toledo) and Ryan Walters (Utah).
Images from this story
|
Justin MacDonald of the Atlanta Gladiators
