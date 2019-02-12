Nailers Receive Brown & Spinozzi from Penguins

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced three transactions, which all take effect immediately. Wheeling has received forward Cam Brown and defenseman Kevin Spinozzi from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, while trading defenseman Josh Couturier to the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations.

Brown, 25, appeared in 11 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, after being recalled from Wheeling in late December. Cam had a strong showing with the Penguins, tallying one goal, three assists, and four points, while posting a +4 rating. Prior to his recall, the Natick, Massachusetts native lit the ECHL on fire, racking up points in 12 straight games, while earning ECHL Player of the Month honors. Brown amassed seven goals, 19 assists, and 26 points during the streak, which resumes with his return to the lineup. On the season, Cam has accumulated eight goals, 26 assists, and 34 points, giving him career totals of 25 goals, 62 assists, and 87 points in 85 games with the Nailers.

Spinozzi, 22, suited up in five games with the Penguins following his recall, and was able to produce some opportunities, taking ten shots on goal. Kevin was also on a roll before advancing to the AHL, as he had recorded at least one point in seven straight games - a streak which also resumes with his return to the Wheeling lineup. The Granby, Quebec native still ranks tied for second in goals among ECHL defensemen, having lit the lamp 11 times, to go along with 17 assists for 28 points. Although he was in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the time, Spinozzi was Wheeling's selection for the ECHL All-Star Classic.

Couturier, 23, registered one goal, one assist, and two points in 32 games with the Nailers, as he began his professional career. Josh collected his first pro point with an assist on November 25th against Cincinnati, then netted his first career goal on December 27th at Indy. The Byfield, Massachusetts native played two seasons of college hockey at Boston College, then UMass-Amherst.

In a separate transaction, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins released forward Troy Josephs, who played in his final game with the Nailers on Sunday at Maine.

