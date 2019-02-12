Gardiner Recalled to Utica

Kalamazoo, MI. - Forward Reid Gardiner has been recalled from Kalamazoo to the Utica Comets the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardiner, 23, currently leads the K-Wings with 53 points (26g, 27a) in 36 games this season with Kalamazoo. In addition to leading the K-Wings the second year pro ranks second in the ECHL, five points back from league leading TJ Hensick. Gardiner is also tied for the league lead in goals (26). He heads to Utica in the midst of a seven-game point streak, and has four-straight multi-point games. The Humboldt, SK native previously skated in five games with the Comets without recording a point.

The K-Wings are back in action on Thursday night for Pink Ice night as the Fort Wayne Komets head to Wings Event Center.

